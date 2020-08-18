BetProtocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $582,867.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $582,867.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

