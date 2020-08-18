Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 483,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $104.79.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $9,527,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,926,176 shares of company stock worth $259,121,764 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

