Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 3,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 78,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 135,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 71.4% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 201,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

