Bismuth (BIS) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,319.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005017 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

