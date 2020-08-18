BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $59,508.67 and approximately $171.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.01504119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,871.83 or 0.99346779 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

