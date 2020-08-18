Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000081 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000076 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.