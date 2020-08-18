Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00776989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.01593634 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,087.91 or 1.00774161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00064696 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

