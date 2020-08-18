Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Achieves $3,480.28 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,480.28 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,326.54 or 1.00331768 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002232 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00177562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004486 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.