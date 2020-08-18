Bitcore Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $2,704.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,949.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.03527234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.17 or 0.02562131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00541810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00780140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00684795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016437 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,380,187 coins and its circulating supply is 17,879,228 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

