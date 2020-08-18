BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 47% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $148,013.84 and $799.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00775464 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011629 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00065928 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,235,925 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

