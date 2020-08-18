BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.