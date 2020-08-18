Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 4.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Group worth $41,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 107,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,167. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

