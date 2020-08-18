Blockburn (BURN) Hits Market Cap of $133,492.70

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Blockburn has traded up 100.2% against the dollar. Blockburn has a market cap of $133,492.70 and approximately $544,530.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00786124 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00966737 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000197 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

Blockburn (BURN) is a token. Blockburn's total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,104,524 tokens. Blockburn's official website is blockburn.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

