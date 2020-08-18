Blocknet Price Tops $1.60 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $42,783.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00013327 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,030,206 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

