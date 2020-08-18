Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Market Capitalization Hits $83,440.94

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $83,440.94 and approximately $5,506.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 90.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

