Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

WIFI stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 521,723 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 415,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.