BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $10,616.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.01828447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00135813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,420,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,389,984 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

