Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bouygues stock remained flat at $$36.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

