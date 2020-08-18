BQT Market Capitalization Tops $701,165.68 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $701,165.68 and $2,321.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $670.05 or 0.05607193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00046502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

