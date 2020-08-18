Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Broadcom worth $304,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

