Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

