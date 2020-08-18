Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

7/24/2020 – Broadridge Financial Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. 12,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,900. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

