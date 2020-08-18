Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $117.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $119.46 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $441.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $449.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $684.06 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $882.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

