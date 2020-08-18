Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 204,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,155. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

