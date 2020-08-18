Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,775,182 shares of company stock worth $103,694,710 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 9,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

