Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,857. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

