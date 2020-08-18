Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,659,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

