Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 25,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,145. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

