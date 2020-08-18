Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

