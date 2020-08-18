Bytom Reaches Market Cap of $135.60 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,613,321,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,036,844 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

