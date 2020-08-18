Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

