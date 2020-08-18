Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Lowered by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.