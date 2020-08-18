Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,460 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 8,340,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,370. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

