Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/3/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/30/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/25/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

6/24/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 32,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 1.38. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

