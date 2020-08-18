China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of CBPO opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBPO. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

