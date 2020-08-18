China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CEA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter worth $233,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

