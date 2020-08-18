China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 237,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,811. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

