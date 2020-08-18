China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 27,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,906. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

