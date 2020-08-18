CIBC Cuts HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target to $0.90

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 62,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,532. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

