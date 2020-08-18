Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,224 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 23,317,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.