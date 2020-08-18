Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 23,315,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

