Citizens & Northern Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

