Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,628 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 88,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

