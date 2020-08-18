Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 2,620 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.