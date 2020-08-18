Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 942 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 318,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

