City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 2.8%

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), 484,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 807% from the average session volume of 53,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million and a PE ratio of 31.82.

City Pub Group Company Profile (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

