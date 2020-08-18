ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,976,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000.

