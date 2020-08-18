Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 77,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,752. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,139,900 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 317,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 233,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

