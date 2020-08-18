Clorox (CLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2020 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company delivered a robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. While higher sales and gains from cost savings aided bottom line, volume growth and higher organic sales drove top line. Further, persistently strong demand globally for cleaning and disinfecting products, aggressive investments in its global portfolio and minimal disruptions in its extended supply chain are likely to reflect in fiscal 2021 performance. It envisions earnings per share between a mid-single-digit decline and a mid-single-digit rise. Moreover, the view includes gains from its recently increased stake in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture. The venture is likely to drive growth at its international unit as well.”

8/4/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $197.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $206.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $256.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $174.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $193.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,824. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

