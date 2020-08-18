Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Forest Baskett Sells 410,700 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 410,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $16,173,366.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Forest Baskett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $4,755,682.17.

Shares of NET traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.63. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

